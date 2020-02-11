Unai Emery heaps praise on Neymar, claims he is easy to coach & can still become no.1 player

Former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has revealed that Neymar is an easy player to coach, contrary to widespread reports that the Brazilian is not an easy footballer for managers and coaches. Emery even claimed that he still has the opportunity to become the number one player.

Emery spent two years with the Paris-based club between 2016 and 2018 but failed to impress. A move to Arsenal followed but that didn’t turn out as the Spaniard would have hoped for as well as he was sacked in the second year of his tenure with the club.

“With such a phenomenal player, you cannot tell him that there is already a team and that he will have to adapt. You have to make the team for him. Contrary to popular belief, Neymar is easy to coach. He loves soccer and has a good heart. He still has the opportunity to become number one. After, it will be Mbappé,” Emery said in an interview with France Football (via archyde).

Emery had good things to say about his former captain at PSG, Thiago Silva but he did add that he couldn’t get him out of his comfort zone.

“Thiago Silva is a great player, but I wanted him to be higher and I couldn’t get him to accept that. I wanted him to get out of his comfort zone, to dare to defend higher so that the general pressure of the team on the opponent would be more effective. I worked with him to make him accept this, but I did not succeed. “