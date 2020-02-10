PSG sporting director opens up on Kylian Mbappe criticism amidst Real Madrid rumours

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has opened up on club superstar Kylian Mbappe’s situation and the recent criticism he has received from a section of fans. The French youngster has been linked with a move to Real Madrid recently and was involved in a bust-up with manager Thomas Tuchel as well.

Opening up on the criticism that Mbappe has received, Leonardo said that some of the things which have been said made him uncomfortable. He went on to add that the 21-year-old is not a ‘spoiled child’.

“I heard things about Mbappe, on his personality,” he told Canal+ (via Goal).

“It makes me feel uncomfortable. If a player leaves the field, and talks to the coach, ok … He is at fault. We will talk about it and settle this. But to say that he is a spoiled child, I don’t accept that. Because he’s an adorable, very committed person and a fantastic player.”

Leonardo then highlighted how PSG have two of the top four players in the world in Neymar and Mbappe and thus they should think about taking advantage of that.

“In the Top 4 (Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe), there is one 35 years old, another 32 years old and the other two they are 28 and 21 years old,” Leonardo added.

“And these two are with us. Let us rejoice. I am a happy sports director. We should take advantage of that. It’s the joy of football. We have to stop talking about the problems.”