Neymar out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 clash with Lyon

Neymar returned to training on Friday but the Paris Saint-Germain forward is not ready to face Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain will once again be without Neymar when they face Lyon on Sunday and Juan Bernat also remains sidelined due to illness.

Neymar suffered a rib injury during a 5-0 thrashing of Montpellier last weekend and sat out the 2-1 victory at Nantes on Tuesday, having thrown a lavish party 48 hours earlier to celebrate his 28th birthday.

He trained on Friday, but PSG boss Thomas Tuchel revealed the former Barcelona man will not feature in the Ligue 1 clash with Rudi Garcia’s side at the Parc des Princes.

Bernat has recovered from a calf injury, but the full-back misses out after falling ill.

Thiago Silva is not ready to return from a hip problem, although the centre-back has also been able to resume training this week and the same goes for fellow defenders Marquinhos (calf) and Abdou Diallo (thigh).

Colin Dagba is another player unavailable to Tuchel due to a knee injury as PSG look to extend their unbeaten run to 21 matches in all competitions.

The champions are 12 points clear of Marseille at the top of the table.