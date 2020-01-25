Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has been influential in giving Angel Di Maria the confidence to rediscover his form.

Angel Di Maria intends to see out his career in Europe at Paris Saint-Germain, hailing Thomas Tuchel for being influential in what he believes has been his best season.

Di Maria has been in sensational form in 2019-20, scoring 10 goals in all competitions and providing a division-high eight assists in Ligue 1.

It could easily have been different for Di Maria, who has confirmed he was debating leaving PSG in 2018 before a talk with Tuchel convinced him to stay at the Parc des Princes.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in 2021 and, though discussions over a new deal have not yet begun, he hopes to end his time in European football with PSG before possibly returning to Argentina to see out his playing days.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone in the club [about a renewal],” said Di Maria.

“I am not really thinking about that now, I still have a year ahead of me. I am very confident. I keep working.

“I said that I want to end my career in Europe here at PSG and I am very happy here. Then, maybe I will see if I want to play in Argentina again.”

50 – Against Monaco yesterday, Angel Di Maria has become the 6th player to reach 50 assists in Ligue 1 since Opta collects full data (2006/07), and the fastest to do so. Amazing. @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/RGzyr9s5w6 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 16, 2020

Di Maria added that Tuchel is one of the coaches who has had the most faith in him.

“He has shown me a lot of trust and has given me confidence. He talked to me in Barcelona before the World Cup in 2018,” he said.

“He really tried to convince me to stay at PSG and I think this is why I decided to stay. My family and I were feeling good.

“It has been hard because [former PSG coach Unai Emery] said I was going to play and I didn’t, which hurt as a player.

“But the coach gave me 100 per cent trust. I think I had a few coaches like that, they all gave me trust and this is a very nice thing.”

Tuchel, meanwhile, is thrilled to have a player of Di Maria’s quality at his disposal.

“It just works, I really like him. I have been watching him for a few years and at Real Madrid, I was a huge fan,” said the German.

“The way he is when he plays football, he is reliable, he doesn’t quit, he works for the team. He is the first one to arrive at the training centre. He is really competitive and tries everything to be decisive.

“He is working a lot and is a super professional, a great guy. We talked for the first time in Barcelona and for me, it was like a spark. Since the beginning, we found a chemistry.

“I am really happy that he changed his mind, that he stayed, gained confidence and he found his quality again because he is a really important player for PSG.

“He could play in every team in the world. Sometimes, you have to calm him down in order to avoid doing too much, but our relationship is great.”