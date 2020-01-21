Kylian Mbappe recently said he wants major successes with Paris Saint-Germain and France this year, impressing Thomas Tuchel.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is thrilled by Kylian Mbappe’s ambition to win a “triple-whammy” of the Champions League, Euro 2020 and the Olympics football tournament this year.

Mbappe, 21, has already won nine trophies in senior football, including the 2018 World Cup, in which the striker scored four times.

PSG again look on track to dominate French football this season, as they lead Ligue 1 and remain in the hunt in the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

But the trophy that has continued to elude them since Qatar Sports Investments took over as majority shareholders in 2011 is the Champions League, and Mbappe wants to finally end that wait this season, before then going on to enjoy Euro 2020 and Olympics success with his country.

While this ambition is not new to Tuchel, the German feels such belief will stand him in good stead.

“Well, okay, that is good,” Tuchel told reporters when asked about Mbappe’s declaration. “It means that we can work, it is a great challenge, three great challenges and goals.

“But with him, it’s always like that. He is convinced of that and I think it’s a good thing because it means he is very confident and you need confidence to achieve such goals.

“I hope, at least for PSG, that he will be able to achieve the first [the Champions League] and then the second and third for France.”

Since initially joining on loan from Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has scored 59 goals in 70 Ligue 1 matches and forged an impressive partnership with Neymar, who boasts a haul of 45 from 49 outings across the same period.

The pair appear to have an impressive understanding of each other on the pitch, though Tuchel insists PSG do not train in an attempt to improve Neymar and Mbappe, but rather learn how best to capitalise on their brilliance.

“We always work with the positions during training, and together they train during possession games, for example,” Tuchel said. “They like to play alongside each other. They are very smooth in their movements and there is a great partnership between the two of them.

“But it’s not on us to improve them because they have the quality to do that. We have to find spaces and create a structure and the formation where both are free to attack.

“Maybe we have to create an understanding of when and where they can take risks or when and where they have to be more careful, but both are brilliant.”

PSG travel to Reims in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-finals on Wednesday, with Mbappe and Neymar expected to feature after being rested during Sunday’s 1-0 Coupe de France victory over Ligue 2’s Lorient.