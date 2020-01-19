Reports say PSG to make huge offer for Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly trying to lure Pep Guardiola from Manchester City.

Manchester City without Pep Guardiola?

Speculation over Guardiola’s future is not going away, with Premier League champions City set to be dethroned by Liverpool this season.

And a move to Paris Saint-Germain could be on the cards…

TOP STORY – PSG PREPARE MAMMOTH GUARDIOLA OFFER

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are trying to lure Pep Guardiola from Manchester City, according to the Express.

Amid uncertainty over Guardiola’s future, the Ligue 1 holders are ready to make a huge offer to tempt the City manager to Paris.

Guardiola, whose side appear set to finish some distance behind Liverpool in the Premier League, has also been linked with a return to Barcelona, despite their appointment of Quique Setien this week.

– According to The Mirror, Premier League leadersand rivalswill battle it out for RB Leipzig striker

– Juventus midfielder and former Liverpool star Emre Can is wanted by Everton, reports The Mirror. Can is out of favour in Turin and has been previously linked to Manchester United.

– Il Corriere dello Sport claims Sevilla want to sign Inter midfielder Matias Vecino, who appears destined to leave Milan ahead of Christian Eriksen’s reported arrival from Tottenham.

– Speculation over Bruno Fernandes’ future is set to drag on. Although he has been tipped to join United, Sporting CP and the Red Devils are reportedly miles apart in their valuations of the captain. While United want to bring in Fernandes this month, the Standard says they are threatening to abandon their pursuit over fears it could damage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer plans at the end of the season. Over-paying for Fernandes has prompted concerns it could impact United’s interest in Leicester City star James Maddison and Borussia Dortmund teenager Jadon Sancho.

– Real Madrid are unwilling to loan out James Rodriguez, with Marca reporting the LaLiga giants are only interested in selling the Colombia international.