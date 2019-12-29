Monaco sack Leonardo Jardim again and hire former Spain boss Robert Moreno

Despite a recent upturn in Ligue 1 results, Monaco have sacked Leonardo Jardim and installed Robert Moreno as his replacement.

Monaco have sacked head coach Leonardo Jardim for the second time in just over a year and replaced him with former Spain boss Robert Moreno.

Jardim was reappointed by the Ligue 1 club in January, three months after first being dismissed, but results in 2019 have been mixed.

Pressure had recently been building on Jardim, who previously led Monaco to the French title and a Champions League semi-final in 2017, after last week’s 3-0 home loss to Lille in the last 16 of the Coupe de la Ligue.

Monaco confirmed on their official website on Saturday that the 45-year-old has been dismissed with immediate effect and Moreno installed in his place on a deal that runs through until 2022.

AS Monaco announces the end of its collaboration with coach Leonardo Jardim. Former Spain national team coach Robert Moreno takes over first-team duties in an agreement that runs until 2022. pic.twitter.com/KxbiMnrgZZ — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) December 28, 2019

Moreno has never previously managed a club at professional level, with his only previous top-level experience coming with the Spain senior side earlier this year.

He took temporary charge of La Roja in March when Luis Enrique – who he had worked as assistant to at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona – stepped down for personal reasons.

Moreno was handed the job on a permanent basis in June after impressing in his caretaker role, but Luis Enrique returned five months later after qualification for Euro 2020 had been sealed.

The Spaniard will take charge of Monaco training next week ahead of the Coupe de France clash with Reims on January 4, with his first Ligue 1 game a rearranged meeting with champions Paris Saint-Germain the following weekend.