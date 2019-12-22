Kylian Mbappe miles ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi at the age of 21

Kylian Mbappe may not have won any Ballon d’Or trophy just yet, but there is enough reason to believe that the electrifying youngster will be in the running very soon. In fact, at the age of 21, he is actually miles ahead of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe recently turned 21, and his career thus far has been sensational. After breaking through as a teenager at AS Monaco, the Frenchman has made constant strides in his career, eventually becoming an even bigger star at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and winning the World Cup with France.

Stats show that the forward has now bagged a total of 103 goals in his career, and if you’re wondering how many Messi and Ronaldo managed by then, chances are you’ll be surprised.

These numbers show that Ronaldo only had 27 goals to his name by the age of 21, while Messi only had 48 at Barcelona. In fact, even the likes of Neymar Jr and Sergio Aguero are ahead of the two icons in this regard.

Neymar had 72 goals by the age of 21, while Aguero had 75, but nobody compares to the 103 of Mbappe, which is proof that this young gun is going to be at the very top of the game for years to come.