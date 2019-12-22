Christmas has come early! Kylian Mbappe gives kid moment to remember with in-game autograph

A young fan ran on to the pitch during PSG’s win over Amiens on Saturday, but Kylian Mbappe handled the situation with a touch of class.
Kylian Mbappe gave one young Paris Saint-Germain fan an early Christmas present he will not forget in a hurry, as he signed an autograph for him during Saturday’s match.
PSG ran out 4-1 winners over struggling Amiens, with Mbappe – who turned 21 on Friday – netting two goals in a fine performance.
But he also showed a touch of class on a personal level late in the match when approached by a young Christmas hat-clad pitch invader, putting his arm around the child to shield him from the security staff before leading him off the pitch.
The emotional – but impressively prepared – boy then produced a book and pen from his coat, with Mbappe obliging and signing his autograph.
It seems Christmas does come early for some!
