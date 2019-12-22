Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Amiens: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Mauro Icardi devastate struggling visitors

Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 4-1 win over Amiens, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Mauro Icardi doing the damage.

Kylian Mbappe scored for the seventh successive match across all competitions as his brace led the way in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-1 Ligue 1 defeat of Amiens.

The France star, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Friday, was in lethal form as he took his Ligue 1 tally to 11 for the season, with PSG’s star-studded unit of attackers causing struggling Amiens no end of problems and ensuring the champions remain seven points clear of Marseille at the summit heading into the winter break.

PSG’s particularly reliable combination of Neymar and Mbappe linked up to great effect early on when the latter opened the scoring in what was a lively first-half display from the former Monaco talent.

Neymar then found the net for the fifth game in a row early in the second half and Mbappe’s second of the day put a result beyond the visitors, who did at least manage to pull one back via John Stiven Mendoza, though Mauro Icardi wrapped up a comfortable win late on.

1969 – Kylian Mbappé is the 1st French player to score at least 30 goals in a calendar year in Ligue 1 since Hervé Revelli in 1969 (31 goals). Peroxide. @KMbappe@PSG_English pic.twitter.com/1ZTCzEaSJm — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 21, 2019

Amiens’ resistance held up only until the 10th minute as they were hit on the break from their own corner – Icardi flicking a clearance on to Neymar, who fed Mbappe through on goal and he beat Regis Gurtner with a delicate chip.

It took less than a minute after half-time for PSG to double their advantage, as Neymar tapped in after a brilliant run and pass from Icardi.

Bakaye Dibassy nearly pulled one back for Amiens soon after, but his flick-on from Mendoza’s delivery came back off the crossbar, and PSG effectively finished them off in the 65th minute.

Angel Di Maria released Mbappe into the right side of the box and his shot was too powerful for Gurtner to keep out.

Amiens did register through Mendoza following Fousseni Diabate’s deep left-wing cross five minutes later, but it had no impact on the outcome, as Icardi turned in Juan Bernat’s delivery late on.

While there were no further goals, one young PSG fan did have a final reason to celebrate, as he successfully got Mbappe to sign a book after invading the pitch in the latter stages.

What does it mean? PSG in charge at Christmas

That is it for PSG’s Ligue 1 exploits in 2019, and they go into the new year in complete control at the top of the table.

Although Marseille also won on Saturday to ensure they did not fall any further behind, another Ligue 1 title already looks a formality for PSG, particularly when Neymar, Icardi and Mbappe are in this kind of mood.

Mbappe unplayable

Amiens’ defence had no answer to Mbappe here. The Frenchman’s pace, ball control and finishing made him an absolute terror, and his brace was the least he deserved for his efforts.

Lefort taught a lesson

It was a difficult day for Amiens centre-back Jordan Lefort. Mbappe and Neymar ran rings around him for much of the match and his frustration boiled over towards the end in a spat with the Brazilian. He will want to forget this one quickly.

What’s next?

With France’s winter break now commencing, PSG are not in action again until January 5 when they go to Linas-Montlhery in the Coupe de France.

Three days later they host Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de la Ligue, before returning to Ligue 1 action on January 12 when Monaco visit the Parc des Princes.

Amiens’ next league game is the day before at home to Montpellier, which also comes after a pair of cup outings.