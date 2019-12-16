Ligue 1 |

Lyon forward Memphis Depay suffers major knee injury, could miss Euro 2020

Netherlands international Memphis Depay ruptured his ACL, likely ending his season at Lyon and casting doubt on his Euro 2020 hopes.

Lyon star Memphis Depay suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Sunday’s Ligue 1 loss to Rennes.

Depay, 25, is set to miss the rest of the season and becomes a major doubt for Netherlands’ Euro 2020 campaign.

The forward has enjoyed a fine Ligue 1 campaign, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 13 games, but he faces at least six months out of action.

“It’s a very bad evening because we lost and because of the lack of quality. The very bad news is also the injury of Memphis, who could be out for a while,” Lyon sporting director Juninho said.

“He’s our captain and I’m sad for him.”

Making matters worse for Lyon, midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee.

Confirming both injuries, Lyon said in a statement the pair were “unfortunately likely to be unavailable for at least six months”.

Lyon are eighth in the Ligue 1 table after two defeats in their past three league matches.

