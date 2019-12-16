Saint-Etienne 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Mbappe double sends champions seven points clear

Jean Eudes Aholou’s red card in the first half contributed to Saint-Etienne slipping to a 4-0 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain moved seven points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a comfortable 4-0 win away at 10-man Saint-Etienne.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were already in front thanks to Leandro Paredes’ first goal for the club when their task was made easier by Jean Eudes Aholou’s 25th-minute red card.

Mbappe doubled PSG’s lead and, though Neymar missed from the penalty spot, PSG did not have to get out of second gear as they extended their winning streak to five Ligue 1 games.

Mauro Icardi netted PSG’s third, before Mbappe struck with the last kick of the match to add further gloss to the scoreline.

Saint-Etienne had a chance to take an early lead but Denis Bouanga curled wide, and PSG then opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

A goalmouth scramble saw the ball eventually cleared to Paredes, and his 20-yard volley took a decisive deflection off Wesley Fofana to deceive Stephane Ruffier.

A fine finish to get things going @LParedss pic.twitter.com/pQ7augxT8l — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 15, 2019

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Aholou was dismissed for a wild challenge on Paredes, and Mbappe, who earlier had a goal ruled out for offside, made it 2-0 before the break by running on to Neymar’s pass to beat Ruffier.

Keylor Navas made a fine save to deny Bouanga following the restart, and Angel di Maria saw a shot come back off the woodwork.

It should have been 3-0 to PSG in the 62nd minute but Neymar hit the post from 12 yards after he was fouled in the box by Mathieu Debuchy.

Icardi converted from close range, though, the striker scoring his eighth Ligue 1 goal since joining on loan from Inter, and a fine finish from Mbappe at the death wrapped up PSG’s latest win.

Marseille’s draw away to Metz earlier in the weekend enabled PSG to stretch their lead at the top. Another title for Tuchel’s men, even before the halfway point of the season, already appears to be a foregone conclusion. PSG have a game in hand over Marseille, too.

70 up for Mbappe

Mbappe netted for the fifth game in a row in all competitions and brought up another milestone to boot. The 20-year-old’s first strike took him to 70 Ligue 1 goals and he is the youngest player to reach that figure in 50 years.

Aholou lets his team-mates down

PSG were already a goal up and cruising when Aholou effectively ended his side’s chances of earning a positive result. His ridiculous tackle on Paredes gave referee Ruddy Buquet no choice but to show the red card, despite Aholou appearing to be shocked by the decision.

What’s next?

Both teams are away in the Coupe de la Ligue last 16 on Wednesday, with PSG at Le Mans as Saint-Etienne head to Nimes. PSG then host Amiens on Saturday, when Saint-Etienne are away to Strasbourg.