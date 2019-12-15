Paris Saint-Germain’s attack the best in the world, claims Pablo Sarabia

With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their side, Pablo Sarabia believes Paris Saint-Germain have the best attack around

Paris Saint-Germain have the best attack in world football, according to Pablo Sarabia.

The Ligue 1 champions boast Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani in their forward line, while Sarabia and Angel Di Maria provide further creative options.

PSG have scored 35 goals in 16 Ligue 1 matches this season ahead of Sunday’s clash with Saint Etienne, and Sarabia does not believe rival clubs can compete.

“For me, we have the best attack in the world,” the Spain international told Telefoot. “There is competition at each position.”

But despite their dominance of French football, PSG are yet to excel on the European stage in the modern era.

Thomas Tuchel’s men topped Champions League Group A ahead of Real Madrid, netting 17 in six games, but they have collapsed in the knockout stage in recent seasons.

Painful defeats to Barcelona and Manchester United occurred before Sarabia joined PSG from Sevilla in June, but he understands the cost of complacency.

“We know we can’t relax in any game, not even for 10 minutes,” he said. “In this competition, every detail counts.”