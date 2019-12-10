Reports say PSG eye Mane as Neymar replacement, Napoli agree Gattuso deal

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as a transfer target, should Neymar leave the French capital.

With Neymar’s future far from certain, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning for life without the star forward.

Neymar appears to covet a Barcelona reunion, after leaving the LaLiga champions two years ago.

Should Neymar’s wish be granted, an African sensation lighting up Anfield is said to be on the agenda.

TOP STORY – NEYMAR OUT, MANE IN

Ligue 1 championswant Liverpool starto replace, report France Football and Mundo Deportivo.

PSG star Neymar wanted to leave Paris during the previous transfer window, but a proposed return to Barcelona did not materialise.

Doubts remain over Neymar – who left Barca for PSG in a €222million transfer in 2017 – and the French powerhouse are said to have identified Mane should the Brazilian depart the capital.

ROUND-UP

– According to Calciomercato, Napoli have agreed a deal for former Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso to replace head coach Carlo Ancelotti. It comes with Ancelotti on the brink amid a nine-match winless streak ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Champions League clash against Genk.

– Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea for Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, says Sky Sports. Chelsea want to bring Ake back to Stamford Bridge following his exit in 2017. However, Premier League champions City are reportedly interested amid their defensive woes.

– Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered an 18-month contract by Napoli, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 38-year-old is a free agent after leaving MLS outfit LA Galaxy and he has been linked to Milan andInter.

– Sport claims Inter want to sign either Ivan Rakitic or Arturo Vidal from Barcelona in January. Antonio Conte is determined to bolster his squad as Inter challenge for Scudetto honours and juggle Champions League commitments. Rakitic has also been linked to Serie A holders Juventus.

– Everton hope to have Vitor Pereira installed as manager for Sunday’s Premier League fixture at Manchester United, according to Sky Sports. After sacking Marco Silva, the Toffees are ready to offer the Shanghai SIPG coach a three-year deal. It comes as Sky Sports also reports former Arsenal boss Unai Emery was approached about the Everton job.

– The Mirror says Manchester United are ready to show their faith in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by backing him in moves for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and Salzburg sensation Erling Haaland. The spotlight was on Solskjaer following a poor run of form and Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham exit. However, the Norwegian has overseen consecutive victories over Tottenham and Manchester City.

Erling #Haaland [on transfer speculation]: “My focus is on enjoying the moment with Salzburg right now and my own football.” #SALLIV — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) December 9, 2019

– Bayern Munich and Manchester City are monitoring the progress of Rangers teenager Kai Kennedy, says the Daily Record.