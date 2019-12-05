Thomas Tuchel ‘sad’ about Edinson Cavani situation at PSG

Thomas Tuchel was asked about Edinson Cavani following Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Nantes.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel said he is saddened by Edinson Cavani’s situation as the out-of-favour forward struggles for game time.

Cavani – out of contract at the end of the season – came off the bench in PSG’s 2-0 Ligue 1 victory against Nantes on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who has been linked to MLS outfit LA Galaxy, David Beckham’s Inter Miami, Serie A champions Juventus and LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, was an 87th-minute substitute in Paris midweek.

Cavani has only started four Ligue 1 fixtures this season and five across all competitions in 2019-20.

Asked about the Uruguay international, Tuchel told reporters: “I spoke with him. We both know it’s very difficult for him. It’s not only a difficult decision for me, it’s also sad.

“We played a lot of games with three strikers including one number nine. Cavani was injured at the beginning of the season, it’s not his fault. Mauro [Icardi] played very well during that period, he scored a lot.

“If we play in 4-3-3, we have three extraordinary players for a position in front [as number nine], Kylian [Mbappe], Mauro and him. I’m sad because I don’t have a solution [to include him in the line-up] right now.

“He doesn’t deserve that, he’s very professional, in a good state of mind in the locker room, he gives a good energy to the team. But right now I don’t have much playing time to give him.”

Cavani, who arrived from Napoli in 2013-14, has scored twice for Tuchel’s French champions this term.