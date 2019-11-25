Kylian Mbappe can enjoy long-term success at PSG, says Idrissa Gueye

Kylian Mbappe does not need to leave Paris Saint-Germain to taste real success, according to team-mate Idrissa Gueye.

Idrissa Gueye says Kylian Mbappe knows he can win numerous trophies with Paris Saint-Germain as the forward reportedly considers a contract extension.

French publication L’Equipe claims PSG have made fresh terms for Mbappe their number one priority.

The World Cup winner is tied down until 2022 but has routinely been linked with Real Madrid and is said to be unconvinced about a new deal due to reservations over the club’s past performances in the Champions League.

PSG have failed to advance past the last 16 since Mbappe arrived from Monaco.

However, team-mate Gueye told Marca: “I think he knows what he has to do to help the club and he can win a lot of things at PSG.

“He can help us a lot and his talent and the future ahead is impressive. He has a lot of room [to develop] because he is very young but he is already very strong and must continue along that path.

“He can help us win matches, give passes, score goals and we will see if he brings us the Champions League too.

“It’s not just him, we’re a team and if we get to the top it will be like a team, with everybody working on the pitch and also off it.”

PSG have won four from four in Europe’s elite club competition this season and need only a point at Real Madrid on Tuesday to top Group A.

Madrid are five points behind the French side following a 3-0 defeat in Paris and a home draw with Club Brugge in October.

There is now scepticism over whether Zinedine Zidane can steer the team to another Champions League triumph in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gueye said: “No, they are able to win the Champions League without Cristiano.

“Other great players always come to Madrid. They sign good players and there are many who have already won the Champions League.”

The midfielder added: “Madrid is always Madrid, that is not going to change, even if they did not win the Champions League last season.

“Madrid are a very big club, it always motivates us to play against these teams. We want the points at the Bernabeu.”