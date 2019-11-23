Neymar back for Paris Saint-Germain after a month out

Thomas Tuchel has named Neymar in the Paris Saint-Germain side to take on Lille after the striker missed a month of action
Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain side to face Lille in Ligue 1 on Friday after recovering from injury.
The Brazil forward has been out of action for a month after sustaining a hamstring injury while on international duty.
But PSG coach Thomas Tuchel indicated in a pre-match news conference that Neymar was ready to return and he is in the XI to take on fifth-placed Lille.
Kylian Mbappe has been passed fit to start in attack with Neymar after recovering from illness.
The eleven selected by Thomas Tuchel including the return of @neymarjr!
#PSGLOSC pic.twitter.com/kzCZmqI8TB
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 22, 2019
Keylor Navas is back in goal for the Ligue 1 champions, replacing Sergio Rico, after the Costa Rica international missed PSG’s win at Brest last due to a groin injury.
Christophe Galtier’s side have won just one of their last six Ligue 1 games while PSG are unbeaten in their 19 home Ligue 1 matches against Lille.