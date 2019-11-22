Neymar, Kylian Mbappe back for PSG

Thomas Tuchel has had to cope without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for chunks of the season but both men are in the squad to take on Lille.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to face Lille in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Both of Thomas Tuchel’s star forwards have endured injury interrupted campaigns so far.

Neymar missed the start of the season as he completed his rehabilitation from ankle ligament damage but returned in style with four goals in five Ligue 1 outings.

A hamstring injury sustained while on duty with Brazil last month left him back on the sidelines but Tuchel told reporters on Thursday the world’s most expensive footballer had resumed training.

Mbappe has nine goals in 11 games across all competitions in 2019-20 despite being compromised by hamstring, thigh and adductor problems, before illness placed his participation in the game at the Parc des Princes in doubt.

The attacking duo return in time for a pivotal week, with trips to Real Madrid and Monaco on the horizon.

PSG are eight points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 table and they are five points better off than Madrid thanks to a perfect record from four Champions League group matches to date.

Right-back Thomas Meunier is back from a hamstring injury but midfielders Marco Verratti (knee) and Ander Herrera (thigh) remain among the absentees.