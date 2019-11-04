WATCH: AS Monaco star kicks VAR monitor after getting second red card in seven matches

During AS Monaco’s Ligue 1 clash against Saint-Etienne on Sunday, Monaco defender Ruben Aguilar was shown a red card for the second time in the past seven matches and was sent off. Unhappy with the referee’s decision, he kicked at the VAR monitor while marching to the dressing room.

Following the incident, several fans have come to Aguilar's support on Twitter.

Although the general trend among fans is in favour of Aguilar, it looks like the Monaco right-back is due for heavier punishment in the days to follow.

Midway through the second half of the game, the referee had shown a red card to Saint-Etienne’s Wesley Fofana for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity – however, VAR overruled the decision as it found Monaco’s Jean-Kevin Augustin to be offside during the build-up.

Later in the game, Aguilar was sent off for a similar foul, which was not overruled by VAR – and apparently, that caused him to kick the pitchside monitor out of frustration.

VAR has faced a lot of criticism in recent weeks, with fans from all over Europe rallying against its usage in football – as shown by the Twitter reactions above.

AS Monaco, meanwhile, are at 15th place in the Ligue 1 table, with just four wins from 12 matches. Their next game is against Dijon on November 10th.