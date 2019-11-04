Kylian Mbappe will move to La Liga giants, says former Monaco Vice President

Kylian Mbappe has been tearing it up in Ligue 1 and Europe with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but his future is subject to speculation after the renewed interest from top clubs in Spain. Amidst the chatter, former Vice President of AS Monaco Vadim Vasilyev has revealed which club the Frenchman will join.

According to Vasilyev, Mbappe was always clear that he wants to join Real Madrid, but wanted to become an established star in France before making the high profile switch to the Galacticos.

“Why did he not sign at Real?,” Vasilyev revealed to Telefoot.

Mbappe on Zidane’s radar despite Real Madrid’s UCL match with PSG being more than three weeks away

“He told me: ‘Vadim, I think it’s too early, I’m Parisian, I do not want to leave my country like that, I want to become a great player here. Real Madrid will wait, that’s what I think’.

“I told him, ‘Kylian, you’re right’. He wants to win. And of course the Champions League must be won for a player like that. If he wins it with Paris, it’s better.”

Vasilyev heaped further praise on the youngster soon after.

“They [Real Madrid] will knock on your door. The entire Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will applaud you when you get there,” he continued.

“He remains the same person, the same Kylian. It’s just that he has gained importance, power in the global landscape.

“I know Cristiano Ronaldo quite well, and he always wants to break all records, go further. Kylian is the same.”