Jose Mourinho reveals why Kylian Mbappe reminds him of Ronaldo

Jose Mourinho has revealed that Kylian Mbappe reminds him of one of the most prolific goal scorers of his time in the form of former Brazil star Ronaldo.

According to Mourinho, the class of Mbappe can only be equated to the class of the man who almost single-handedly led Brazil to the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

“The only player that comes to my mind and with who I can compare him is Ronaldo,” Mourinho told Telefoot.

“I think they [Mbappe and Ronaldo] are players with unique qualities. If you play against him, he’s scary.”

Mbappe on Zidane’s radar despite Real Madrid’s UCL match with PSG being more than three weeks away

PSG may have lost away at Dijon on Friday, but one positive from the game was another goal for Mbappe, who is slowly becoming the go-to guy for the Parisians after the hype surrounding an exit for Neymar Jr.

Jose Mourinho further elaborated on his praise for the young Frenchman, revealing that he also got some time to have a chat with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner during the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

“I spoke with Kylian for three minutes at the ceremony of the Ballon d’Or,” Mourinho added.

“He speaks with everyone with a simplicity … remarkable, classy.”

It is clear that perhaps Jose wants a chance to manage Mbappe, and fans around the world would love to see it happen.