Kylian Mbappe reminds me of Brazil star Ronaldo – Mourinho

Kylian Mbappe has “scary” talent, according to Jose Mourinho, who has comapred the France star to one of the greats of the modern era.

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, saying the forward reminds him of the great Brazil striker Ronaldo.

Mbappe has scored seven goals in his past four matches for the Ligue 1 champion after a 2018-19 season in which he netted 39 times in all competitions for his club.

Manager Mourinho is a huge fan of the 20-year-old, already a World Cup winner and one of the brightest talents in football.

“The only player that comes to my mind and with who I can compare him is Ronaldo,” Mourinho told Telefoot.

“I think they [Mbappe and Ronaldo] are players with unique qualities. If you play against him, he’s scary.”

Mbappe netted on Friday for PSG in a 2-1 defeat at Dijon.

Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner with Brazil, was a prolific goalscorer for PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid in a glittering career.

In addition to reminding him of the Brazilian, Mourinho also said that he was also impressed by Mbappe’s character.

He added: “I spoke with Kylian for three minutes at the ceremony of the Ballon d’Or.

“He speaks with everyone with a simplicity … remarkable, classy.”

Mbappe moved from Monaco to PSG in 2017, initially on loan. Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasyliev expects Mbappe to end up at Real Madrid, like Ronaldo.

Vasyliev told Telefoot that Mbappe said to him: “I want to become a great player here [France], Real will wait. But it will come.”