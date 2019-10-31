Neymar Jr has enjoyed a tumultuous spell in Paris. The Brazil international signed from Barcelona back in 2017 in a world-record deal but has spent more time on the sidelines than on the pitch. However, he looks to be honing his other talents while off the pitch, a glimpse of which he shared with the fans.

Paris Saint Germain star, Neymar Jr, revealed a video of him playing the piano, leaving his fans in awe. The Brazil international was recorded reciting Coldplay classic, The Scientist, on the instrument, with the supporters remarking his rendition as ‘beautiful’.

Neymar shares a video of himself covering Coldplay classic The Scientist on the piano ⚽️🇧🇷 📽 https://t.co/42k1vEtMgk | @mascoldplay pic.twitter.com/29QW50AkAg — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) October 29, 2019

Meanwhile, some fans were left in awe of the Brazil international’s ‘hidden’ talent, remarking his skill as ‘beautiful’.

Taste ! — Lena@Will’s Drumstick 💎🐘🍓🧢 (@lena_tayara) October 29, 2019

Beautiful❗ — Marcy A C (@Alohagal50) October 29, 2019

E Neymar ainda toca piano 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — kerols (@Carolfn_) October 28, 2019

Furthermore, some supporters took the opportunity to poke fun at the PSG star, claiming that he has spent more time playing the Piano recently than on the pitch.

Neymar il joue plus au piano qu’il ne jour sur le terrain c dernier temps — Mowgli (@ChaukriaH) October 27, 2019

Despite Neymar Jr’s inconsistent season, Paris Saint Germain are cruising on top of Ligue 1. The Parisians recorded a four-nil win over rivals Marseille in their most recent league match, with Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi scoring a brace each.

The French giants have twenty-seven points to their name from eleven matches and lead second-placed Nantes by eight. They next face Dijon in an away match before taking on Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.