Marco Verratti pens new five-year Paris Saint-Germain contract

Marco Verratti has committed himself to Paris Saint-Germain until 2024, the Ligue 1 champions have confirmed.

Verratti joined PSG from Italian club Pescara in 2012 and has been a fixture in the side ever since, despite suffering numerous injuries over that period.

A technical and hard-working midfielder, the 26-year-old has frequently been a reported target for Barcelona.

But he is in it for the long-haul at PSG, with his new contract set to keep him in the French capital until he is 31.

As such, Verratti feels he is committing the prime years of his career to PSG as he continues to live a childhood dream.

“I think I’m coming to the most important moment of my career,” he told his club’s official website.

“I think at 27, you know a lot more things, you have more experience and I think it’s the age to do things right. That’s why I’m really happy to be able to continue here in Paris.

“As I said from the first day, I feel really good here. I feel like I play for a team that has a very big project.

“For me, it’s the main thing because I want to try to win as much as possible, and here we have this opportunity because we have a great team, we have a great coach. We can do great things together.

“I am someone who gets attached very quickly. I think PSG has given me a lot. I live the dream I had as a child, the one to play big matches with big players, against big opponents.”

The Italy international has started eight of PSG’s 11 Ligue 1 matches this term and will likely be key for the remainder of the campaign as Thomas Tuchel’s men look to win the club’s seventh league title in the past eight seasons.