Ex-Ballon d’Or winner reveals what Mbappe needs to do to reach Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo’s level

Former Ballon d’Or winner a legend of the sport, Rivaldo has revealed what Kylian Mbappe needs to do to reach the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Brazil international is of the opinion that the Paris Saint-Germain star needs to secure a move to La Liga or the Premier League to ‘confirm himself as the heir to Messi or Ronaldo’. He added that the best players need to play in the best leagues.

However, Rivaldo, who represented Barcelona between 1997 and 2002, and won the Ballon d’Or in 1999, claimed that it would be tough for Barcelona to sign the Frenchman.

“I think it would be tough for Barcelona to sign him in the future, as he is very expensive due to his young age, world champion status and natural ability that makes him one of the biggest prospects in the world of football,” Rivaldo told Betfair.com.

“If Barca had so many problems in trying to sign Neymar, just imagine how much PSG would be asking for the Frenchman, so it’s almost impossible to bring this excellent player to Catalonia at the moment.

“There’s no doubt Mbappe has the qualities to become one of the best in the world, as he is playing great football and has huge potential. He would be able to develop his talent by playing LaLiga or the Premier League. Ligue 1 is clearly below the competitive level of Spain or England.

“With all due respect to PSG, I believe he must leave for a Spanish or big English team in the future to confirm himself as the heir to Messi or Ronaldo. The best players need to play in the best leagues.”