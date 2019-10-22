France Football reveals why Neymar wasn’t nominated for Ballon d’Or 2019

France Football announced their 30 nominees for the upcoming Ballon d’Or 2019 award to be given to the best player of the calendar year 2019. However, a big name which was missing from the list was Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

This is the first time since 2010 that the Brazilian has failed to make it to the final 30 nominees for the prestigious award. France Football revealed exactly why the Brazilian has been kept out of the final list of nominees.

According to the French publication, it was the former Barcelona star’s multiple injuries throughout the year, coupled with his behaviour during Manchester United’s last gasp win over PSG in the UEFA Champions League and his desire of moving to Barcelona in the recently concluded transfer window were the prime reasons behind his omission.

France Football have also added his reaction to fan’s comments that he should ‘learn to play football’ as one of the reasons behind keeping him out of the final 30 nominees. The Brazilian scored 23 times and assisted 13 more goals in only 28 appearances for PSG in the 2018/19 season.

Along with Neymar, last year’s Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric missed out on a nomination as well. This is the first time in Ballon d’Or history that a player who currently holds the trophy missed out on a nomination for the next year’s edition of the award.