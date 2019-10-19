Thomas Tuchel opens up on PSG superstar’s future amid Manchester United links

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has had his say on striker Edinson Cavani’s future at the club amid rumours of a Manchester United move.

Under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have struggled to get off the blocks and are currently 12th on the Premier League table after eight matches. With Anthony Martial out injured, Marcus Rashford has been handed the responsibility of leading their attack and the youngster has failed to cope up with the pressure.

As a result, Manchester United have turned towards the likes of Cavani and Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic to solve club’s attacking woes, at least temporarily. When asked about the Uruguayan’s future at the club, Tuchel said that it’s too soon to talk about it. Notably, Cavani’s contract with the French giants ends after the ongoing season.

“It’s too soon to speak about such things. I’m sure Edi is speaking with the club. He knows it’s his club,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of PSG’s encounter vs Nice.

“I don’t know Edi’s ideas exactly at the moment. I count 100% on Edi this season. He’s been missing for several weeks and the main thing for me is to push Edi on the pitch, so we’ve got a fit and in-form Edinson Cavani.

“He’s got the most goals for the club. Edi is very important. He’s in the group of five players I always speak with, to have an opinion from them on all things. He’s important in the dressing room and on the pitch.”