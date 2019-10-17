Edinson Cavani has been linked with a possible end-of-season move to Juventus, but Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel wants to keep him.

Thomas Tuchel says Edinson Cavani is integral to his Paris Saint-Germain plans despite the uncertainty as the striker approaches the end of his contract.

Uruguay striker Cavani is due to reach the end of his deal at Parc des Princes after this campaign, and he has been linked with a possible move to Juventus.

The 32-year-old has been with the French capital giants since 2013 and is their all-time record goalscorer.

His loss would be keenly felt, even if Cavani has been sidelined by a hip injury recently and remains a doubt for Friday’s Ligue 1 match with Nice.

Asked about Cavani, and whether he hoped the frontman would agree a new deal, Tuchel said in a news conference on Thursday: “It’s too soon to speak about such things. I’m sure Edi is speaking with the club. He knows it’s his club.

“I don’t know Edi’s ideas exactly at the moment. I count 100 per cent on Edi this season. He’s been missing for several weeks and the main thing for me is to push Edi on the pitch, so we’ve got a fit and in-form Edinson Cavani.”

Tuchel left little doubt that he wants Cavani to remain with PSG beyond this season, explaining he is a member of a core group of players that he uses as a sounding board.

“He’s got the most goals for the club. Edi is very important,” Tuchel said. “He’s in the group of five players I always speak with, to have an opinion from them on all things. He’s important in the dressing room and on the pitch.”