Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye out for 10 days with hamstring injury

Idrissa Gueye has played a key role for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season but is now facing a short spell on the sidelines

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye has been ruled out of action for 10 days with a hamstring injury.

Gueye, who joined PSG from Everton in July, is expected to miss their games against Nice and Club Brugge over the next week.

The Senegal international is also a major doubt for the league clash with Marseille on Sunday 27.

A statement on PSG’s official website read: “Idrissa Gueye felt hamstring pain and today’s exams confirmed a contracture. He will be away from training for the next 10 days.”

Gueye has made eight appearances for PSG since his move, with the Ligue 1 champions winning each of those matches.

PSG discovered on Monday that star forward Neymar will miss around a month after also suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Brazil.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are two points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after nine matches.