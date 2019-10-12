Reports: Manchester United legend David Beckham to make PSG superstar his first client as agent

Reports suggest that Manchester United legend David Beckham is all set to begin his career as a football agent, and as per various sources, he wants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe as his first client.

According to The Sun, Beckham recently set up his own company “Footwork Management Ltd.” with the aim of representing the world’s best footballing talents.

And Daily Mail claims that Mbappe is Beckham’s No.1 target, and the English news agency also adds that several meetings have already taken place between the PSG man and the ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid superstar.

Meanwhile, PSG are desperate to keep hold of Mbappe, amidst rumours of interest from both Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old Frenchman rose to fame in a very short span of three years – as he initially helped former club AS Monaco clinch the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17. He then moved to PSG the following season, and in 2018, he also won the FIFA World Cup with his national team, France.

David Beckham returned to Manchester United earlier this year, to play a one-off testimonial game to mark the 20th anniversary of the club’s Champions League win in 1999. It has also been reported that the 44-year-old is currently working hard to get his Inter Miami franchise up and running in the Major League Soccer (MLS).