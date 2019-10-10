Neymar reveals his future plans after failed Barcelona move

Neymar Jr possibly leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was the biggest saga of the summer transfer window, but rather extraordinarily, the Brazilian ended up staying at the Parisians.

A while on from the dramatic summer, Neymar has revealed that he did indeed want to leave, but is now focused on what he needs to do to help PSG remain at the top of Ligue 1.

“Everyone knows what happened in the summer market and the desire I had to leave,” he told reporters.

“Today, I feel happy and comfortable with the club, too. It’s not just with the national team that I’m happy. The season started out very well for me.

“I will defend my club tooth and nail. I will give 100 per cent for us to achieve great things.

“It was a long summer for me. I knew that I had to prepare, in all circumstances, for a good season. Thank God, it has started well and I hope it stays that way.”

Barcelona looked the most likely to sign their former star once again, but Real Madrid were in the running as well, though both ended up being unsuccessful after PSG negotiated hard.

An injury to the superstar forward probably played a part in the deal not going through as well, and Neymar is adamant to end his injury woes once and for all.

“There have been more than three months of injury treatment in the last two years,” he said.

“This gets in the way of any athlete.

“But if you look at all the games and numbers you will see that I never stopped playing football. Unfortunately in an athlete’s life, this can occur. You have to have a good head and be prepared to go through it.

“My hope for this season is to stay fit, to hope that nothing bad happens.”