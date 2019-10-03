Dagba signs new five-year Paris Saint-Germain contract

Paris Saint-Germain have tied down Colin Dagba to a new contract that will run until the end of the 2023-24 season.
Colin Dagba has signed a new five-year contract with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.
The 21-year-old defender has committed his future to the club until June 30, 2024.
Dagba joined PSG’s youth system from Boulogne-sur-Mer in 2016 and has established himself as a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s first team.
The full-back has played 26 times in all competitions since signing his first professional contract in July 2017, winning the Ligue 1 title and Trophee des Champions last year.
The France Under-21 international has made four appearances this term, all in the top flight.
@colin2dagba has signed a contract extension with @PSG_English until June
#ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/YKpMS2nKWw
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 3, 2019
The 19-year-old goalkeeper has been a regular at youth level and is Tuchel’s third choice in this term’s Champions League.
@Gari_Inno has extended his contract with @PSG_English until June
#ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/wcxrfzp5yN
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 3, 2019