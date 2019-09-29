Neymar passes final verdict on PSG future amid strong Barcelona, Real Madrid links

After months of transfer speculation surrounding himself and La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid, Brazilian superstar Neymar finally pledged to “give my life to PSG” on Saturday after scoring the winner for the defending champions against Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 clash.

“I’m very happy to be able to help PSG, it’s better with the fans,” he said, before adding:

“It’s like with your girlfriend, one moment you’re bad, but with hugs and a lot of love, it’s better.”

“I am here to give my life to PSG. They are my team, my goal is to help my club, to continue to score goals,” Neymar concluded.

Against Bordeaux on Saturday, the 27-year-old played alongside teammate Kylian Mbappe for the first time this season, after both stars were ruled out due to injury in the past couple of weeks.

And much to the joy of PSG fans, both superstars combined to score their team’s winning goal.

It began with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner outpacing the Bordeaux defence on the right, before firing a low cross towards the post. And Neymar, who was present at the right place at the right time, tapped in his effort at the far corner of the goal with great ease.

Thanks to the 1-0 win, PSG are once again at the top of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 table, with 18 points from 8 matches (six wins, two defeats).

Quotes via News 18.