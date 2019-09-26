Paris Saint-Germain 0-2 Reims: Hassane Kamara and Boulaye Dia clinch shock win

Reims claimed a shock 2-0 win at Paris Saint-Germain, who lost a Ligue 1 home game for the first time since May 2018

Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first home league defeat since May 2018 as goals from Hassane Kamara and Boulaye Dia gave Reims a shock 2-0 victory at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions, deprived of a host of key players, were well below their best and a spirited Reims side took advantage.

Kamara powerfully headed in the 29th minute and, even though PSG piled on the pressure in the second half, the visitors’ defence stood firm.

Dia added a second in the fourth minute of injury time with a spectacular bicycle kick.

PSG were without the attacking qualities of Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and the on-loan Mauro Icardi – all absent through injury – while Marco Verratti was suspended.

It meant much of PSG’s impetus in the final third fell to Neymar, whose knack of scoring late goals secured back-to-back 1-0 wins against Strasbourg and Lyon in Ligue 1.

However, Reims packed midfield and swarmed around the Brazilian whenever he received the ball, stifling Neymar’s impact, although he did go close with a free-kick that curled narrowly over the crossbar.

The visitors took a surprise lead just before the half-hour mark when Kamara netted his first top-flight goal.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas almost kept out Kamara’s header, from Marshall Munetsi’s cross, with a spectacular one-handed diving save but the Reims midfielder’s effort had too much power and it went in off the post.

Thomas Tuchel’s side dropped points in an away defeat to Rennes last month, and they only threatened sporadically in their quest to avoid a second league loss of the campaign.

PSG had not been beaten at home in league since a 2-0 reverse at the hands of Rennes in May 2018, and they went down by the same margin when Dia got on the end of Thomas Foket’s cross and volleyed home in stunning fashion.