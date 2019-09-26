Maxim Choupo-Moting adds to Paris Saint-Germain’s injury issues

Paris Saint-Germain forward Maxim Choupo-Moting joined the club’s lengthy injury list after he limped out of their Ligue 1 match with Reims

Paris Saint-Germain’s injury problems continue to mount after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting limped out of their Ligue 1 match with Reims on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old forward, who had made little impact on the game, received a knock and was replaced by Angel Di Maria three minutes before half-time.

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel’s frustration on the touchline was clear with Choupo-Moting potentially joining a lengthy list on the sidelines.

Tuchel is already without a number of key players, including forwards Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.