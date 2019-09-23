Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar strikes late again for Ligue 1 champions

Paris Saint-Germain were indebted to another Neymar late show as they restored their three-point lead at the top of the table.

Neymar was once again the hero for Paris Saint-Germain as his late goal secured a 1-0 win over Lyon on Sunday.

Having scored a stunning stoppage-time winner against Strasbourg last weekend, the Brazil international sealed all three points against Sylvinho’s side with another brilliant finish, this time in the 87th minute.

The 27-year-old – who routinely had objects thrown at home by home fans when taking corners in the second half – collected Angel Di Maria’s pass before turning away from Kenny Tete and firing a low drive into Anthony Lopes’ bottom-left corner.

The win moves the reigning champions three points above Angers and Nice at the top of the Ligue 1 table, while Lyon languish in ninth.