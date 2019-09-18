PSG boss reveals what Neymar did to force a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid both wanted to sign Neymar Jr this summer. The Spanish pair reportedly even made their respective offers, which included both cash and players. However, the Brazil international stayed put in Paris. PSG boss Thomas Tuchel reveals what he did to secure a move.

Neymar Jr did everything in his power to leave France for Spain, revealed Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel. The Brazil international was linked with a move to both Barcelona and Real Madrid, although neither materialized in the end.

“He did not want to be here. He tried everything in his power [to leave the club]. That did not help make him popular,” Tuchel told DAZN. (via Goal)

“You could feel that, and I can understand if the fans are angry, even permanently.

“Nevertheless, there is also a side between me as a coach and him as a player. There was never a break or a discrepancy. That’s why it was very easy for me to let him play. He has always trained professionally. I feel that the decision was a relief to him, even though it was against his wishes.

“Then, one is automatically focused on the task. As an athlete, there is not much else you can think about. You have to give your all. He is hungry and a competitive guy who always wants to win.

“He has to withstand it [the boos and whistles from the fans] now, that’s the reality. He has to go through it, and we all have to go through it in the home games. The best thing is to come to terms with it.”

The Brazilian forward returned to the team in PSG’s match against RC Strasbourg, even scoring the winner late on with a stunning bicycle kick.