Neymar responds to boos from PSG fans after scoring overhead-kick winner in injury time

Paris Saint-Germain superstar marked his return to competitive football after a lengthy spell on sidelines due to an injury with a sumptuous overhead-kick goal in the injury time to help his side register a 1-0 victory.

After flirting with a move back to Barcelona throughout the summer transfer window, the Brazilian ultimately had to stay put as PSG pulled the plug. However, despite being forced to stay in Paris, Neymar didn’t let all the speculations get to him as he marked his return in style.

The 27-year-old started against Strasbourg and then scored this overhead kick in the 92nd minute to help PSG get all three points.

Neymar’s goal today was crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C1d4DUCm4F — True Soccer Life ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) September 15, 2019

After the match, Neymar was quizzed about the booing from PSG fans and whether it bothers him. He also revealed that he did want to leave but now that the transfer window is closed, his full focus is on the Ligue 1 champions and their upcoming fixtures.

“It is not the first time I have been booed by everyone,” said the 27-year-old as reported by BBC.

“It is sad but I know that, from now on, every game I play will be an away game. I made it clear I have nothing against the fans, nothing against Paris St-Germain as a club.

“Everyone knows I wanted to leave. I am not going to get into the details of what happened. It is time to turn the page. Today I am a Paris St-Germain player and I am going to give everything on the field.”