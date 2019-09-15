Neymar must accept boos from fans – Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel praised Neymar’s response after the Paris Saint-Germain star was booed by fans.
Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar had to accept the boos from fans after he marked his return with a spectacular winner against Strasbourg.
Playing his first game of the season for PSG, Neymar produced a moment of magic in additional time, scoring an acrobatic goal to lift PSG to a 1-0 win on Saturday.
But the Brazil star was targeted by his own fans, booed after an off-season transfer saga during which he reportedly pushed for a return to Barcelona.
Tuchel said the 27-year-old needed to accept being booed by supporters, but he praised Neymar’s response.
“It was not easy because he is a sensitive guy, but he did well,” he told a news conference.
“That’s the life, it’s not easy for the fans too during the transfer market. That’s why we have to accept their behaviour. I don’t want to judge their behaviour, it’s like that. It was not easy.
It’s over! Victory at the very end on the bicycle goal from @neymarjr! #PSGRCSA
#ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/kOAE0CORGN
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 14, 2019
“He has the quality to decide the destiny of a game. I am happy he showed that in the last minute.”
PSG hold a two-point lead atop Ligue 1 after claiming their fourth victory in five league games.
They host Real Madrid in a blockbuster Champions League clash on Wednesday.