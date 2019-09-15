WATCH: Neymar scores unbelievable bicycle kick goal on PSG return, silences haters in style

After weeks of transfer speculation related to a potential move to Spain, Neymar finally returned to the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) side on Saturday to feature in his first game of the season. He then went on to silence his critics in style by scoring a wonder goal that gave PSG the win, in stoppage time.

As you can see, the 27-year-old calmly picked out a cross from Abdou Diallo on the left flank, before slotting the ball home with a sweetly-timed overhead kick.

He then followed it up with a very calm celebration, and for the first time since the match began, PSG fans who were abusing Neymar throughout the game, went silent.

All of this happened during the second minute of injury time in the second half, when both PSG and Strasbourg were still locked in a 0-0 deadlock. Neymar’s goal ensured that PSG would win the game and cement their place at the top of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 table, with 12 points from five matches so far.

He scored once again, in the fifth minute of injury time, but the goal was disallowed by VAR.

In case you did not know, the past two months were rife with rumours of Neymar moving to either Barcelona, his former club, or their arch-rivals Real Madrid in Spain. Rumours had it that the star winger was unhappy with life at PSG, and for a greater part of the summer, he seemed hell-bent on forcing his way out of the club.

But now that the transfer window has shut down before a move materialized, the Brazilian is out to prove that he is still worthy of respect from PSG fans – and his goal today is a fitting example of his insane ability.