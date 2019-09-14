Neymar starts against Strasbourg as Keylor Navas makes PSG debut

After a proposed move to Barcelona failed to materialise, Neymar will make his first appearance for PSG this season on Saturday.

Neymar will make his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain this season after being named in the starting line-up for Saturday’s game with Strasbourg, while there is also a debut for Keylor Navas.

Forward Neymar has not featured in the 2019-20 campaign at club level amid speculation over his future in the French capital, while he was also been hampered by injury.

However, the 27-year-old played twice for Brazil during the recent international break, starting in the 2-2 friendly draw against Colombia before coming off the bench four days later in the 1-0 loss to Peru.

With Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani both missing and talk of a return to Barcelona over – for now at least – with the transfer window closed, Thomas Tuchel has selected Neymar for the Ligue 1 fixture at Parc des Princes.

There is no spot in the XI for Mauro Icardi, though the striker could still make his first appearance for his new club as he is among the list of substitutes.

Goalkeeper Navas, meanwhile, also comes into the team following his arrival from Real Madrid.

Teenager Marcin Bulka started in PSG’s previous outing, a 2-0 triumph at Metz, but is not in the matchday squad, Sergio Rico – signed on a season-long loan from Sevilla – named instead as the back-up option on the bench.