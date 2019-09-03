Reports say Neymar angry with PSG after not getting Barcelona return

We round up the front and back pages across Europe, as Tuesday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear once again.

The Neymar transfer saga is over for at least another window, but it remains to be seen how the star responds at Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar, 27, was largely expected to return to Barcelona, only for no agreement to be reached between the clubs before the window closed on Monday.

Unsurprisingly, the superstar forward is far from happy.

TOP STORY – NEYMAR ANGRY WITH PSG AFTER NOT GETTING BARCELONA RETURN

Neymar is very sad and deeply angry with PSG over his failed Barcelona move, according to Sport.

However, they also report Barcelona are convinced Neymar will return to Camp Nou in 2020.

Sport say Barca offered €150million – with €20m coming from Neymar – plus Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo on permanent deals and Ousmane Dembele on loan, only for the deal to be rejected.

ROUND-UP

– After plenty of debate, the Premier League will extend its close-season transfer window until September 1 next year, according to The Sun. Several clubs have been frustrated after they only had until August 8 to complete their business as the rest of Europe remained active.

– With Jill Ellis set to leave her post as United States head coach, the Women’s World Cup winners have lined up England boss Phil Neville as their number one target to replace her, according to the Daily Mail.

EXCLUSIVE: USA bid to nab Phil Neville as World Cup winners make England Women’s boss No 1 target for Jill Ellis’ successor | @MattHughesDM https://t.co/k2lR1oilEB — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 2, 2019

– Manchester United are looking to the future. Sport Witness reports the Premier League giants sent scouts to watch Benfica duo Ruben Dias, 22, and Florentino Luis, 20, against Sporting Braga on Sunday, lining the pair up as two potential transfer targets.

– After collecting just five points from four Premier League games, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting frustrated. Solskjaer is frustrated by the failures of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to score “scruffy” goals, according to The Athletic.