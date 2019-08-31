Ligue 1 |

Nice seal Stanley N’Soki signing from PSG

Stanley N’Soki has become Nice’s fourth new signing in the space of three days.

Nice have beaten several interested clubs to the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N’Soki.

Juventus, Lyon and Newcastle United all reportedly made approaches for the 20-year-old, but Patrick Vieira’s men have won the race.

A France Under-21 international, N’Soki made his Ligue 1 debut for PSG in 2017 and registered 12 top-flight appearances last season.

The left-back signed his first professional contract in the French capital in September but Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa blocked his path to greater first-team opportunities.

Nice pounced to make him their fourth signing in three days after sealing deals for Kasper Dolberg, Alexis Claude-Maurice and Adam Ounas.

The length of N’Soki’s contract has not been disclosed.

