Ligue 1: Metz 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Choupo-Moting strikes again as champions go top

Paris Saint-Germain made it three wins from four in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 victory over Metz at Stade Saint-Symphorien on Friday.

First-half goals from Angel Di Maria and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, his third in two appearances, sealed all three points for Thomas Tuchel’s side in a match that was halted when perceived offensive banners were displayed in the crowd.

Neymar was again absent as his future remains unresolved, although the latest reports suggest he is likely to be a PSG player when they resume domestic duties in two weeks’ time after the international break.

It was a particularly good result for PSG given they were also without the injured Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Ander Herrera, as Adil Aouchiche became the youngest player to start a Ligue 1 match for the capital club.

17 – At 17 years and 46 days, Adil Aouchiche will become, against Metz, Paris’ youngest player ever to start a Ligue 1 game. Surprise.#FCMPSGpic.twitter.com/UPgnrfXKL9 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 30, 2019

Di Maria made no mistake from the penalty spot 11 minutes in despite a ball being thrown from the crowd as he ran up for the kick.

The same section of the stadium then forced the referee to halt the match 22 minutes in while banners were removed.

Metz began to threaten after the restart around a minute later and Marcin Bulka was worried by a shot from Habib Diallo.

However, two minutes before the break, Choupo-Moting nodded in Marco Verratti’s free-kick to double the visitors’ lead and it was a supremely comfortable outing from then on for Tuchel’s team – even though the coach earned a yellow card for making one too many comments from the dugout.

What does it mean? PSG displaying strength in depth

Tuchel will have been greatly encouraged by the application of some of his fringe players here, especially with his stellar front three unavailable amid a raft of injury problems.

Youngsters Aouchiche and Colin Dagba held their own and the experienced Choupo-Moting led the line well, showing PSG are unlikely to be unduly troubled on the domestic front when their squad is stretched thin.

Choupo-Moting proving his worth

He might not be the most glamorous option in attack for PSG, but Choupo-Moting was signed for just this kind of game, when the usual suspects are injured or rested. The forward responded by scoring in successive outings, which is precisely what Tuchel will have hoped for.

Delaine does not deliver

Metz left-back Thomas Delaine offered fairly poor distribution and conceded the free-kick from which PSG scored their second. It was not a brilliant outing.

Key Opta Facts

3 – Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in Ligue 1: 3 goals in his last 2 games 3 goals in his first 22 Joker.#FCMPSG pic.twitter.com/TB3yPBn8bA — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 30, 2019

– Metz have lost 13 of their 17 games in Ligue 1 against Paris Saint-Germain in the 21st century (W2 D2), including their last eight.– PSG have won two of their past four away games in Ligue 1 after losing their previous three. It is their biggest win away from home in the top flight since March 2019 at Dijon (4-0).– PSG have won 15 penalties in Ligue 1 since the beginning of last season. No other team has done better among the top five European leagues (level with Manchester United).– Angel Di Maria has been involved in 17 goals in his last 17 games in Ligue 1 (11 goals, six assists).– At 17 years and 46 days, Adil Aouchiche became PSG’s youngest player to start a game in Ligue 1. Marcin Bulka (19 years and 330 days) became the youngest goalkeeper to start a game in Ligue 1 with the champions since Richard Dutruel against Lens in April 1992 (19 years and 123 days).

What’s next?

After the international break, PSG host Strasbourg on September 14, when Metz make the long trip south-west to visit Bordeaux.