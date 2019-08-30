Ounas makes Nice loan move from Napoli

Nice have secured a third signing in two days, with Adam Ounas returning to France.

Nice have finalised the loan signing of Adam Ounas from Napoli.

The agreement includes an option for the Ligue 1 outfit to buy the 22-year-old.

Attacking midfielder Ounas follows Alexis Claude-Maurice and Kasper Dolberg to Nice amid a flurry of activity since the club was purchased by petrochemicals company INEOS.

The Algeria international has experience in France, having spent two seasons in Bordeaux’s first team before his 2017 switch to Napoli.

Adam, tu as un message… pic.twitter.com/AjSZu5GXUj — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) August 30, 2019

Ounas found opportunities limited at Stadio San Paolo, making six Serie A starts in two years.

His arrival at Nice will help soften the blow of Allan Saint-Maximin’s departure for Newcastle United.

Nice won their opening two Ligue 1 matches before losing 2-1 at home to Marseille, a match marred by the presence of homophobic banners in the stands.

Patrick Vieira’s men next travel to Rennes on Sunday.