Gerard Pique: Of course we’d like Neymar back at Barcelona

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique discussed former team-mate Neymar, who has been linked with a Camp Nou comeback.

Gerard Pique said he would like to see Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar return to LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Neymar wants to leave PSG and has been linked with a move back to Barca, two years on from his world-record €222million transfer.

Real Madrid have also emerged as a possible destination for Neymar before the transfer window shuts on September 2, but Barca defender Pique would be happy if the 27-year-old returned to Camp Nou.

“Of course we’d like him to come back,” Pique told La 1 of Television Espanola.

“But it’s something we can’t control. We’ll leave it in the hands of those who decide [these things] and from there we’ll see in a few days.”

Neymar – who missed the Copa America due to an ankle injury – is yet to feature for Ligue 1 champions PSG this season amid the ongoing speculation over his future.

The Brazilian forward was targeted by PSG fans during the home clash against Nimes on August 11, with banners criticising Neymar.

“He’s thought a lot about everything and he’s done everything right,” Pique added.

Neymar has scored 34 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances despite both his seasons at PSG being interrupted by serious foot injuries.

In total, Neymar has managed 51 goals in 58 games for PSG – who have won two of their opening three Ligue 1 games in 2019-20.