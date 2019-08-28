Gerard Pique: Of course we’d like Neymar back at Barcelona

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique discussed former team-mate Neymar, who has been linked with a Camp Nou comeback.
Gerard Pique said he would like to see Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar return to LaLiga champions Barcelona.
Neymar wants to leave PSG and has been linked with a move back to Barca, two years on from his world-record €222million transfer.
Real Madrid have also emerged as a possible destination for Neymar before the transfer window shuts on September 2, but Barca defender Pique would be happy if the 27-year-old returned to Camp Nou.
“Of course we’d like him to come back,” Pique told La 1 of Television Espanola.
“But it’s something we can’t control. We’ll leave it in the hands of those who decide [these things] and from there we’ll see in a few days.”
Estadi Johan Cruyff
@JordiCruyff
A historic moment pic.twitter.com/aBfEzKGsqt
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 27, 2019
The Brazilian forward was targeted by PSG fans during the home clash against Nimes on August 11, with banners criticising Neymar.
“He’s thought a lot about everything and he’s done everything right,” Pique added.
Neymar has scored 34 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances despite both his seasons at PSG being interrupted by serious foot injuries.
In total, Neymar has managed 51 goals in 58 games for PSG – who have won two of their opening three Ligue 1 games in 2019-20.