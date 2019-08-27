Mbappe more motivated than ever, says Paris Saint-Germain captain Silva

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has been impressed with the improvement in Kylian Mbappe’s motivation levels.
Kylian Mbappe has become more driven in pursuit of success since joining Paris Saint-Germain two years ago, according to club captain Thiago Silva.
France forward Mbappe is in his third season with the Ligue 1 champions, for whom he scored 39 times in all competitions last term.
The 20-year-old’s goals spearheaded PSG’s charge to a second successive league title and more responsibility has been thrust in his direction due to Neymar’s omission from matchday calculations amid ongoing transfer rumours.
Mbappe is set to miss around a month with a hamstring injury suffered in the weekend win over Toulouse, but experienced defender Silva has seen enough to know the World Cup winner can bounce back and resume his role as a burgeoning leader.
“It’s a pity, this hamstring injury, but that’s football,” Silva told RMC Sport.
“I’m sure he’ll come back stronger.
“He hasn’t changed much, for me he’s still the same player, although this year I see a little difference in his intensity in training, his desire to win the game, to score goals.
“He is more motivated, he has progressed a lot in his mind, he is very professional and a hard worker.”
The Brazil international previously outlined a plan to leave the club as a free agent in 2020 but now wants to end his career in the French capital.
“I want to finish here but it’s going to depend on this season,” the 34-year-old said.
“We’re going to start talking about it soon, that’s normal.
“I don’t want to think about it now – I’m only focused on my work, on the team. If we do a good job this season, things will come naturally.
“I’m prepared to stay, if the club wants it of course.”