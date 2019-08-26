Thomas Tuchel wants to keep Neymar as Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe suffers injury

Neymar’s future remains unresolved but injuries to Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe could affect PSG’s decision.

Thomas Tuchel is unsure over the severity of injuries to Paris Saint-Germain forwards Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, but confirmed he wants Neymar to stay.

Neymar was left out of Tuchel’s squad for Sunday’s 4-0 Ligue 1 win at home to Toulouse, with Cavani and Mbappe both substituted after sustaining injuries.

Cavani went off in the first half after an attempted volley while Mbappe had to be withdrawn following the break having seemingly pulled his hamstring, PSG also losing Abdou Diallo to a head injury.

“I do not know if it’s serious for Mbappe and Cavani,” Tuchel said to Canal+.

“If they will be back for the start of the Champions League? I do not think about that.

“These are different injuries and in different actions. We must look for the reasons. It’s always like that.

“I am a little disappointed because we were strong at the moment. And every injury is too much for me, because we want to work with the whole group. It’s difficult.”

14′ @ECavaniOfficial has taken a knock and can’t continue so Choupo-Moting comes on in his place for the first change of the game (0-0) #PSGTFC — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 25, 2019

Neymar continues to be linked with a move away, sporting director Leonardo having previously confirmed the Brazil star intends to depart after two years in Paris.

A return to Barcelona has been mooted for the 27-year-old but LaLiga rivals Real Madrid are also reportedly keen to do a deal for the forward.

Neymar has not played for PSG this season amid the continued uncertainty over his future and Tuchel wants a resolution quickly, with Europe’s transfer window set to close on September 2.

“It has always been our goal. Close this case as soon as possible,” Tuchel added.

“Leonardo knows that I want to keep him. But that doesn’t depend only on him.

“The situation is not very clear, yes. And we must clear it up.”

PSG face Metz on Friday in their last game before the international break but Tuchel does not know if Neymar will be available.

“It’s not just my decision,” he said.