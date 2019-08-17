Ex Manchester City star breaks longstanding European passing record

Manchester City have had several talented youngsters slip away from their grasp. Jadon Sancho, Rony Lopes, Denis Suarez, Keirin Trippier are just some of the names who have left the Citizens for better opportunities. One such player, Jason Denayer, has broken a huge record with his current side, Lyon.

Former Manchester City academy star, Jason Denayer, has broken the record for the most amount of passes while maintaining one hundred per cent accuracy with his current side Olympique Lyon. The Belgian international played one hundred and fourteen passes, completing all of them accurately, in Lyon’s six-nil thumping of Angers.

ICYMI: Jason Denayer completed the most amount of passes whilst maintaining 100% accuracy in a single game in Europe's top five leagues since @OptaJean started collecting data in 2006-07. 114 attempted. 114 completed. 😳 pic.twitter.com/R7aWLL6x6X — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 17, 2019

The record itself proves to be quite significant, with Denayer becoming the first player to do so since Opta started keeping track back in 2006/07.

Denayer, along with Joachim Andersen, has started both of Lyon’s Ligue 1 games so far. In those two matches, the French side has conceded no goal, while scoring nine in total.

The 24-year-old joined Lyon from Manchester City back in 2018, having spent the previous four years on loan away from the club. Denayer was temporary loaned to Celtic first, before stints at Galatasaray, Sunderland, and Galatasaray again followed.

Finally, Denayer departed Manchester City on a permanent deal, on August 21, 2018, signing a four-year contract with Lyon.