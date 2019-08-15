Former Chelsea coach reveals who could have won Ballon d’Or after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

The Ballon d’Or award hasn’t been clinched by too many people other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi recently, and one man might well have won it.

Former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas has gone on record to say that he believed Neymar could have been the man to do it, but fell away after joining PSG.

“He is an important player in the world of football. For me, it was the player who could succeed Ronaldo and Messi for the Ballon d’Or. But he did not recover all the qualities he had shown in Barcelona,” Villas-Boas said, per Goal.

The Portuguese manager then went on to discuss the possible transfer of the Brazilian in this summer transfer window.

“For Ligue 1, it’s not good if he leaves,” Villas-Boas continued.

“This type of player has an important image in football, a bit like when Ronaldinho was here in Paris.

“There’s this attractiveness, the football world wants to watch these kinds of players. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I can’t comment on the separation because I’m not the PSG coach.”

It remains to be seen whether Neymar will head back to Barcelona or not, but perhaps he has still a chance to win the Ballon d’Or crown.